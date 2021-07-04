Tribal welfare is YSRCP Government's priority, says Minister Pushpa Srivani

Vizianagaram: Tribal welfare minister P Pushpa Srivani said that the YSRCP government is giving top priority for the welfare of tribes in all aspects.

Participating in a foundation stone laying ceremony in R L Puram village of Komarada mandal on Sunday, Srivani said that the freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju fought for the welfare tribes and his dream was to elevate the tribes in the society.

Now, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also walking in the path of Alluri and working for tribes. As of now 29.71 lakhs of tribes have received around Rs 4,915 crores into their bank accounts under various welfare schemes. Around Rs 8,012 crores spent under tribal sub plan schemes. Around 2.28 lakhs acres of land was distributed to 1.24 lakhs of tribes.

Sravani said that the Chief Minister cancelled all the permissions granted during the TDP regime to extract bauxite in Vizag agency. She said that they will protect every interest of the tribes and added that a museum will be established in Vizag agency as a memorial of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Lambasingi village with the budget of Rs 35 crores in the extent of 21 acres of land.

ITDA PO R Kurmanath, RDO P Venktateswarlu and others participated in the programme.