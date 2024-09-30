Tribals strongly oppose attempts to trespass into their lands

SRIKAKULAM: Tribal people strongly opposed trespass into their lands at ST Makivalasa village in Jalumuru mandal.

In the name of construction of Gosala, some of the non-tribes of Kurma village in the same mandal have trespassed into the lands on Saturday. On learning about it, local tribes surrounded them and opposed their move strongly.

As per information the total extent of the land is 290 acres which is in possession of the local tribes. The tribes depend on these lands for livelihood. But recently some of the non-tribes claimed rights over the lands which was opposed by the tribes. The issue was also taken to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Later, members of the State commission for STs and National commission for STs inspected the lands and instructed the District Collector and SP to take necessary steps to prevent encroachment of the lands belonging to STs and also directed the officials to settle the issue in a speedy manner.

Even after the involvement of NHRC, National and State Commissions for STs, some of the non-tribes of Kurma village are making relentless efforts to encroach these lands.

“Along with local tribes, we met Narasannapeta Circle Inspector and the police assured to take action against the non-tribes for their highhandedness and attempts to occupy the tribal lands,” said Adivasi Samskhema Parishad (ASP) State vice-president Vaba Yogi.

He demanded the officials to register a case against the non-tribes under the provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He expressed serious concern on efforts of non-tribals to trespass into the tribes’ lands even after involvement of constitutional and statutory bodies.