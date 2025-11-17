Tribals told to follow ideals of Birsa Munda

Paderu (ASR District): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stressed the need for youth to follow the ideals of Birsa Munda. He participated in a public meeting in Paderu as part of the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The event was organised by the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram.

CM Majhi began his address by greeting the people in Telugu, offering good wishes and blessings, and invoking the blessings of Paderu’s deity Modakondamma.

The CM paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighting his fight with the slogan “Our Land, Our Place.” He described him as not just a freedom fighter but also a spiritual leader whose short life of 25 years was filled with great fighting spirit.

Majhi noted the significant empowerment of the tribal community, including a member of the Adivasi community currently serving as the President of India. He extended thanks for making tribals the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He detailed various welfare initiatives for tribal communities, mentioning educational, health, and water services being provided to 28 lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and the provision of drinking water to 90,000 homes. He noted that Andhra Pradesh is also supporting tribes like Savara, Konda Savara, and Gaba with Eklavya Schools for quality education. Furthermore, he noted the reduction of Naxal influence from 126 districts to 38, leading to a peaceful life for tribals.

He announced that a museum is being set up in the Lamsingi region and spoke about promoting tribal products through 195 stores under the ‘Local to Global’ initiative. Majhi also tasted Araku Coffee and remarked on its similarity to Koraput Coffee, noting that stalls for both were set up in Parliament.

Before the address, the CM visited exhibition stalls showcasing products from the GCC (Girijan Cooperative Corporation) and Bandhan Vikas schemes. He also participated in a tribal dance with the local communities.

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav praised the tribal communities as nature lovers, living away from pollution, and embodying Birsa Munda’s ideals. He commended the Central Government for honouring freedom fighters and implementing numerous programmes for tribal welfare, focusing specifically on their health and securing land rights, which he criticised previous governments for neglecting.

Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhyarani highlighted the achievement of the coalition government in appointing a tribal as the state’s Chief Minister. She requested the Odisha government’s cooperation in resolving issues in 21 villages within the Parvathipuram and Salur constituencies that share a border with Odisha.

BJP State President PVN Madhav expressed happiness at the Odisha CM’s visit to Paderu. He recalled tribal heroes like Gam and Gant Dorra and credited Birsa Munda’s struggle for the introduction of laws like the 1/70 Act and the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA). He called for celebrating Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas in every village with the cooperation of the Andhra Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram.

Girijan Morcha State President Pangi Rajarao, former MLA Giddi Eswari, GCC Chairman Kidari Sravan Kumar, Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram President Mattam Sanyasi Naidu, and others participated.