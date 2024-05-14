Tribals trek long distances to vote

Vizianagaram: Both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts have witnessed huge turnout of voters for general elections on Monday. The district administration made extensive arrangements to facilitate voters and conducted widespread publicity to sensitise people encouraging them to cast their votes. Right from the 7 am, women, pensioners, physically-challenged people flocked to the polling stations to cast their votes.

Due to malfunctioning of EVM, voters faced problem for some time in Pedabantupalli booth. Tribal votes in Kurupam, Salur and Palakonda Assembly constituencies reached to nearest polling stations early in the day to cast their votes. Students and youth who recently enrolled, also cast their vote and said they were thrilled to vote for their favourite party.

K Anjali, a first time voter, who cast her vote at Mudidal polling station, said that it was a great experience for her to enter polling station and cast vote. “I believe that taking part in voting is a responsibility of every citizen,” she said.

As many as 1,847 polling stations were established across Vizianagaram district for 15.62 lakh voters. By the end of the polling at 6 pm, the around 70 per cent of votes were polled and the final number would be released later.