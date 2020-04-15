Tributes paid to B R Ambedkar in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 129th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, many paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The 129th birth anniversary of Ambedkar was observed with gaiety at Visakhapatnam Port Trust. VPT Chairman K Ramamohana Rao garlanded the portrait of Ambedkar at the administration office.

Addressing the gathering, Ramamohana Rao recollected significant contributions made by Ambedkar. The programme was attended by Deputy Chairman of the VPT P.L. Haranadh.

Meanwhile, CMD of RINL P K Rath garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Ukkunagaram. Senior officers and union members participated in the programme.

AU V-C P V G D Prasad Reddy garlanded the Ambedkar statue. He was accompanied by Registrar of the AU V Krishnamohan, Rector Ch Ratnam and Academic Dean K Venkata Rao along with Professors from various departments and researchers took part in the programme.

The V-C gave away masks to the varsity security and medical staff. Later, the staff or Chaitanya Degree and PG College, Gajuwaka handed over a cheque of Rs.50,000 towards AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund on the occasion.