Tributes paid to martyr Jawan Murali Naik

Pattikonda: In a solemn tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Jawan Murali Naik, who laid down his life fighting enemy forces along the Pakistan border, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders gathered at the party office in Pattikonda to honor his memory on Saturday. Following the directions of Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar, senior TDP State leaders Sambasiva Reddy, Ramanaidu, and Tirupal garlanded the portrait of Murali Naik and paid floral tributes, recalling his unparalleled patriotism and bravery.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders asserted that the nation will forever remember the valour and sacrifice of Jawan Murali Naik, who attained martyrdom battling Pakistani enemy forces to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of India. They emphasized that such acts of heroism stand as a beacon of inspiration for generations and epitomize the spirit of selfless service to the motherland.

The homage ceremony commenced with leaders and party cadres garlanding Murali Naik’s portrait, followed by observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect and remembrance. The gathering prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyr.

“Our nation is eternally indebted to brave soldiers like Murali Naik, who valiantly fought at the borders and made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country. Their contribution is immeasurable and their courage is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation,” said Sambasiva Reddy while addressing the gathering.

The TDP leaders reiterated that the services rendered by soldiers who risk their lives defending the nation’s borders, particularly in hostile environments like the Pakistan frontier, must always be honored and remembered. They assured that both the central and state governments will stand by the family of Murali Naik and extend all possible support to them in recognition of the sacrifice made for the country.

“The sacrifice made by Murali Naik and his family will never be forgotten. It is the responsibility of every citizen to acknowledge and remember the bravery of such warriors, and governments must ensure their families are cared for and respected in every way,” Ramanaidu added.

The commemorate concluded with leaders and party workers reaffirming their commitment to supporting the armed forces and upholding the ideals for which Murali Naik lived and died.