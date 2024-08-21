Tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: District Congress committee paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Seethampeta on Tuesday. Congress leaders placed wreaths at his statue to honour his memory.

City Congress President Baleppalli Murali, District Women’s Congress President Motha Sarada, PCC Secretary Abdulla Sharif, party leaders TK Visweswara Reddy, Bejawada Rangarao, PCC members Kishore Jain, MD Shahansha, Chintada Venkateswara Rao, and Chamarthi Leelavathi pais tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Visweswara Reddy praised Rajiv Gandhi for introducing the fields of IT, Electronics, and Computers to India. He lauded Gandhi’s relentless efforts to steer the country towards progress during challenging times, especially after the death of Indira Gandhi, when he was elected as prime minister.

Reddy highlighted Rajiv’s focus on providing employment opportunities to the youth. He expressed hope that the Congress party would regain power at both the state and national levels soon. Books and pens were distributed to students in schools and colleges.