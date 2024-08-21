  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary
x

Congress leaders paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: District Congress committee paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Park in...

Rajamahendravaram: District Congress committee paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Seethampeta on Tuesday. Congress leaders placed wreaths at his statue to honour his memory.

City Congress President Baleppalli Murali, District Women’s Congress President Motha Sarada, PCC Secretary Abdulla Sharif, party leaders TK Visweswara Reddy, Bejawada Rangarao, PCC members Kishore Jain, MD Shahansha, Chintada Venkateswara Rao, and Chamarthi Leelavathi pais tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Visweswara Reddy praised Rajiv Gandhi for introducing the fields of IT, Electronics, and Computers to India. He lauded Gandhi’s relentless efforts to steer the country towards progress during challenging times, especially after the death of Indira Gandhi, when he was elected as prime minister.

Reddy highlighted Rajiv’s focus on providing employment opportunities to the youth. He expressed hope that the Congress party would regain power at both the state and national levels soon. Books and pens were distributed to students in schools and colleges.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X