Jana Sena fields 336 candidates in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is contesting 336 seats in next week’s municipal elections in Telangana.

Jana Sena on Friday said in a statement that it has fielded 336 candidates and their nominations have been accepted by returning officers.

Jana Sena candidates are contesting the polls on the party’s symbol glass tumbler.

The party is contesting 336 wards in 11 districts. The maximum number of candidates fielded by it is 48 in Nizamabad district, followed by 46 in Nalgonda, 44 in Mahabubnagar and 39 in Adilabad.

Elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana are scheduled on February 11. These urban local bodies have a total of 2,996 wards.

Though Jana Sena is a part of the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, it has no alliance with the BJP for the Telangana municipal polls.

The Telangana BJP had already announced that the party will contest the polls on its own.

Jana Sena announced two days ago that Pawan Kalyan will campaign for Jana Sena and BJP candidates on February 7 and 8.

The party said that the Jana Sena and BJP have fielded their candidates in a friendly environment, keeping in view the interests of Telangana and to strengthen themselves at the grassroots level.

The Jana Sena chief will be campaigning in the polls on behalf of the NDA, the party said in a statement.

Pawan Kalyan’s detailed schedule was to be announced later.

However, uncertainty prevails over his visit as there has been no further update from Jana Sena.

A total of 12,944 candidates are in fray for the municipal elections. According to the State Election Commission, 14 candidates have been elected unanimously. Twelve candidates from the ruling Congress and two from the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been elected without a contest.