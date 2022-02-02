Trifurcation of Prakasam district opposed

Ongole: The speakers in a discussion organised by Ongole Citizen Forum and Navyandhra Rachayitrula Samgham on the topic, 'Whether the division of districts is useful to Prakasam district or not?' at Red Cross Building in Ongole on Tuesday, opined that the government didn't understand the requirements and necessities of local people and didn't consider local conditions even to a minute level.

Navyandhra Rachayitrula Sangham president Tella Aruna presided over the discussion while the president of Ongole Citizen Forum, Kolla Madhu moderated the programme.

State secretary of Congress party Sk Saida, CPI senior leaders M Venkaiah and Upputuri Prakasa Rao, senior journalist Gottipati Nageswara Rao, Janasena leader Ravinuthala Aruna, Telugu Mahila town president Beeram Aruna, corporator and Janasena town president Malaga Ramesh, Kandukur JAC leaders Paleti Koteswara Rao, Muppavarapu Kishore, BJP senior leader Khalifatulla Basha, Chaitanya Swara Bharati president Nukathoti Sarath and others participated in the discussion and shared their opinion.

The speakers said that the rulers of the State have done injustice ever since the formation of the district, by combining backward regions from other districts. Now, they are continuing the injustice by dividing the district unscientifically. They demanded that the government understand the local conditions and form Markapuram district with Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri, Giddalur and Darsi Sssembly constituencies. They also demanded the government make sure Ramayapatnam port is part of Prakasam district by keeping Kandukur Assembly constituency in the district. They said that the public is already becoming part of the agitations in the disputed regions and requested the public representatives and officials to prepare their reports in favour of the bifurcation of the district, but not trifurcation, as per the aspirations of the public.