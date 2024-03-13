Tripura students’ delegation visits Sri City

Sri City: A 45-member team of students and faculty members from Tripura visited Sri City on Tuesday as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme, a student exchange initiative under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) programme of the Union Ministry of Education.

The aim of the visit was to expose the students to Sri City’s rapid industrial development.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed the students on Sri City’s unique features, highlighting its status as the ‘new face of India’. He mentioned that over 210 companies from 28 countries are present in Sri City, representing diverse sectors like automotive, electronics, and FMCG. He emphasised how these companies contribute to ‘Make in India for the World’ by producing import substitutes and generating employment for over 62,000 people, with over 50 per cent being women.

After the briefing, there was an interaction session during which the guests posed a number of inquiries regarding different aspects of Sri City and received clarifications. The delegation toured the industrial park and observed the ongoing industrial activity. They visited the production units of Epack and Amber, and interacted with company executives, to learn about the production process.