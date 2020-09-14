Truck hits NTR statue and turtles at Allur mandal of Nellore

Nellore: Yet another NTR statue fell down in Allur Mandal headquarters in the district on Monday when a paddy-laden truck hit the statue. The statue located in the MPDO office centre in the village and local leaders rushed to the spot suspecting any plot behind the incident.

Beeda Giridhar and other TDP leaders visited the place and collected details of the accident.

It may be recalled that is the NTR statue located in Musunuru village, close to Kavali town, was shifted some time ago from a temple area which created tremors across the state.

Finally, the local legislator R Pratap Kumar Reddy and others installed it close to the statue of Dr YSR in the same village, pacifying the situation.