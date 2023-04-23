TTD alerts devotees over fake websites, advises them not to fall prey

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has cautioned the devotees to be alert over the fake TTD website created by the miscreants. The TTD said that the fake website was developed by miscreants, which is almost similar to TTD official website with negligible modification.



The TDP mentioned that the fake website URL is tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org and the official website URL is tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and appealed the devotees not to believe such fake websites.

It advised devotees to make note of the URL address of TTD Official website and to verify the credentials of the correct website before booking the online tickets. Meanwhile, the TTD said that AP Forensic Cyber Cell has plunged into action to investigate the fake website.