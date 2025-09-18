TTD announces Dec online quota schedule

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced the schedule for the release of the December online quota of darshan and accommodation tickets.

The online quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for December will be released at 10 am on September 18, and devotees can register online for the electronic dip of these Seva tickets until 10 am on September 20.

From September onwards, Angapradakshinam tokens will also be issued through the online electronic dip system.

Those selected in the dip and who complete payment between September 20 and 22, before 12 noon, will be allotted the tickets.

On September 22, the quota of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released at 10 am, while the quota for Virtual Sevas and related darshan slots will be released at 3 pm.

On September 23, the Srivani Trust Darshan quota will be released at 11 am, followed by the release of free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, physically challenged devotees, and patients with prolonged illness at 3 pm.

On September 24, the quota of Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released at 10 am, while the accommodation quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm. TTD has appealed to devotees to book Srivari Arjitha Sevas, darshan, and accommodation tickets only through its official website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in