TTD announces release of April 2025 quota darshan tickets, check here

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to release tickets for various darshans scheduled for April, with online bookings starting today and continuing for two days. Devotees can access special darshan tickets online today, followed by a release of Anga Pradakshan tokens at 10 am, Srivani darshan tickets at 11 am, and darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled at 3 pm.

In addition, TTD will offer special entry darshan tickets priced at Rs 300 tomorrow, also starting at 10 am.

Currently, a steady influx of devotees is evident following the recent Vaikunthadwara darshans in Tirumala. As reported, devotees are currently queuing in six compartments, leading to an estimated 8-hour wait time for those without tokens to complete their darshan of Lord Srivari.

In a separate update, TTD officials reported that a total of 62,223 devotees visited the temple yesterday, with 19,704 offering talaneelas. The hundi income for the day was recorded at ₹3.1 crore.