TTD Ayurveda doctors to study 'Krishnapatnam' concoction

Nellore: TTD board member, Government Whip and Tuda Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday visited Krishnapatnam along with a team of Ayurvedic specialists from Tirumala. They visited the village and interacted with the locals and collected information from them on the medical preparation. He said they were ready to distribute the medicine if scientific bodies once approve the combination for the formal production.

He said they were interested in the medical preparation which reflects the strength of the age-old medical system of India. The team also interacted with the family members of B Anandaiah and enquired about the procedures for preparing the medicine.

He said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was ready to distribute the ayurvedic medicine as per directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after it gets approval. Before obtaining any response from the ICMR, the TTD Ayurveda scientists would study the efficiency of the medicine, he added.

Further, MLC Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam said that there has been confusion in the distribution camp organised at Krishnapatnam on Friday. He said they had welcomed the decision of the District Collector that they would permit distribution only after getting approval.

There are possibilities that Krishnapatnam distribution camp would emerge as another Covid super spreader like Kumbh Mela, which witnessed a huge congregation of people across the country, said the MLC.