TTD breaks ground for Tirumala temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM graces event

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy along with Maharashtra state CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Raymonds Head Singhania performed bhumi pooja to the Tirumala temple in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it is fortunate that TTD has come forward to build a replica of Tirumala temple in Navi Mumbai and opined that the construction of the temple will enhance the business activity as well. He said that he would fully cooperate in the construction of the temple.

Later, YV Subba Reddy said that the Maharashtra government has allocated 10 acres of land for the construction of the temple and assured that the construction will be completed in two years.