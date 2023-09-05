Live
- ‘Indrajaal’ gets wider acceptance
- India is accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- Udhayanidhi Stalin is diverting people's attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma, says AIADMK
- What suddenly happened that India needs to be called only Bharat, asks Mamata
- Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA bloc rechristens itself 'BHARAT': Arvind Kejriwal
- Appeal for Rs 500 crore grant to prevent wildlife-human conflict: Eshwar Khandre
- Janmashtami 2023: Tips To Dress Your Child As Lord Krishna Or Radha For Gokulashtami!
- ‘Jawan’ to have a special fan show in Devi Theatre; checkout the date and time
- Chandrababu unveils NTR statue in Bellary, says it is a pride for him
- Heavy rain very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday: IMD
Just In
TTD Chairman condemns TN Minister's remark on Sanatana Dharma
Highlights
TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin
Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin remarks on Sanatana Dharma.
Speaking to the media in Tirumala on Tuesday Reddy observed that it is not correct to attribute caste on Sanatana Dharma as it is not a religion but a way of life.
Many are ignorant of this fact attributing caste to Dharma which lead to unrest in the society. The remarks were not good to Udayanidhi also.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS