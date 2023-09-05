TTD Chairman condemns TN Minister's remark on Sanatana Dharma

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Speaking to the media in Tirumala on Tuesday Reddy observed that it is not correct to attribute caste on Sanatana Dharma as it is not a religion but a way of life.

Many are ignorant of this fact attributing caste to Dharma which lead to unrest in the society. The remarks were not good to Udayanidhi also.