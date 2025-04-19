TTD Chairman conducts surprise inspections at Kalyanakatta

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu conducted surprise inspections on Friday evening at the main Kalyanakatta and Nandakam Mini Kalyanakatta, where devotees offer their hair to Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The Chairman personally observed the hair offering process, interacted with devotees, and received feedback regarding the conduct of barbers.

He instructed officials to regulate pilgrim crowd distribution by directing devotees to less crowded Kalyanakattas during peak hours, to avoid congestion and long waiting times.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, the Chairman directed the staff to carry out their duties with a spirit of service, ensuring there is no room for complaints.TTD Board Members Shanta Ram, Naresh Kumar, and other officials also participated in the inspection.