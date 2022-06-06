TTD chairman inspects arrangements Mahasamprokshanam to be held on June 9

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that extensive arrangements are being made for Prana Pratishtha and Mahasamprokshan on June 9 at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple built in Amaravati. He along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, along with JEO Veerabrahman, today reviewed the arrangements being made at the Amaravati Temple as a large number of devotees were expected to attend the event.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the Chairman said that AP Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Visakha Saradapeetham Chairperson Shri Sri Swarupanandendra Swamy would be present at the event. It has been revealed that the temple is much bigger than the temples recently built in several state capital cities and was built at a cost of about Rs. 40 crore.

He said that there is 25 acres of land here and we will increase the greenery and develop the temple in all ways. He said in consultation with the RTC officials, transport facilities would be provided to the devotees from various places in the vicinity.