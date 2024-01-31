  • Menu
TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3

TTD is taking steps to promote Hindu Dharma through various initiatives. The Sanatana Dharmic Conference organized by TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad at Tirumala Asthana Mandapam from February 3rd to 5th seems to be a significant event. The conference will feature prominent Swamijis from across the country. TTD has appointed liaison officers to coordinate with the participating Swamijis for their darshan, accommodation, food, and transportation needs.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has inspected the arrangements for the Sri Venkateswara Vedic Conference and provided suggestions to make it a grand success. The aim is to turn it into a Hindu spread movement and promote Dharma throughout the country.

The conference will bring a spiritual movement to India and help revive humanitarian values and the bhakti movement. The decisions taken at the conference will further strengthen the Hindu Dharma Prachar Parishad and spread Dharma.

