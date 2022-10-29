TTD Chairman, MLA inaugurate parking facility for TTD staff

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday inaugurated a two-wheeler parking facility near the Alipiri link bus station for TTD employees. The parking area was developed at a cost of Rs 54 lakh for the employees, who were working in Tirumala, commuting daily between Tirumala and Tirupati.

Speaking to reporters, the Chairman said that the on-duty employees of Tirumala usually park their two-wheelers at Alipiri link bus station, which were often found damaged or stolen.

Hence TTD took initiative for its employees' vehicles security and constructed exclusive parking sheds. In pursuit of its motto for environmental protection, the TTD also intends to provide electric two-wheelers to employees with support from donors and also bank loans, he said.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, TTD board member P Ashok Kumar, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and VGO Manohar were present.