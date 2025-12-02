TTD chairman offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam temple

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Monday offered silk vastrams to Sri Ranganatha Swamy in Srirangam, a famous Sri Vaishnava temple in Tamil Nadu.

Srirangam Temple Joint Commissioner P Sivaraman and chief priest Sundarabhattar welcomed the TTD Chairman at the temple. Naidu carried pattu vastrams on his head and offered them to the deity and later had Lord’s darshan.

TTD Board Member Naresh Kumar, officials and devotees were present.