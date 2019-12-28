TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy visits site to construct rest house at Alipiri in Tirupati

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday evening visited the location near Alipiri for building a new rest house for devotees.

Speaking to media persons, the TTD Chairman said the objective was to keep the devotees at Alipiri Rest House with time slot darshan arrangements whenever there were huge crowds at Tirumala rest houses.

The new rest houses at Alipiri would have all facilities and amenities like Anna Prasadam, Dharmic programmes etc. TTD will discuss and take a suitable decision for quicker action on all these aspects, the Chairman added.