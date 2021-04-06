TTD chief priest Ramana Dikshitulu condemns malicious campaign on other religion activities in Tirumala

The TTD chief priest Ramana Dikshitulu clarified that there was no instances where the other religious activities going on at the premises of Tirumala. He said he had asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue the daily offerings and in the temples without any hindrance.

TTD chief priest Ramana Dikshitulu met CM Jagan on Tuesday to this extent and thanked CM YS Jagan on behalf of the TTD hereditary priests. He later said that hereditary priesthood has been going on for years, which had been hampered recently and had restored by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later.

Ramana Dikshitulu said that the retirement of hereditary priests was cancelled by CM YS Jagan and opined that Jagan should remain as CM for more years and do good to the priests in the state. He ruled out the allegations against TTD and said that whoever is in politics will continue to criticise.

He denied TTD allegations that there were other religious activities in Thirumala and recalled that similar propaganda was carried out during the YSR regime.