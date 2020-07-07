TTD complains to police over false propaganda on the temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple has warned that stern action will be taken against those who are resorting to fake news on social media. The TTD board was furious over the news about promoting Christianity books along with Saptagiri magazine. The TTD Board has lodged a complaint with the police to this extent to take action against those who are spreading such false news. Thetemple has warned that stern action will be taken against those who are resorting to fake news on social media. The TTD board was furious over the news about promoting Christianity books along with Saptagiri magazine. The TTD Board has lodged a complaint with the police to this extent to take action against those who are spreading such false news.

TTD officials said they believe it was a deliberate conspiracy to damage the temple's reputation. The Saptagiri magazine is distributed to the readers through the Postal Department. Saptagiri clarified that there will be no cell since the postal department packs and sends the magazine in a book post.

"The postal department itself looks after the entire packing and delivery of the Saptagiri monthly magazine," TTD said. Police have been asked to conduct a thorough investigation into the conspiracy.