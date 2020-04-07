TTD donates Rs 19 Crore To Andhra Pradesh Govt to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Amidst coronavirus outbreak taking the toll on humankind from the last couple of months, all the governments are left in panic and concerned on how to contain it. The administrators are taking several measures while the people from all quarters right from children to business people to politicians are extending their helping hand by donating the money to help governments in containing the virus.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board that governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala has decided to donate Rs 19 crore to the Andhra Pradesh. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singal has reportedly said that the temple has already handed over the Rs eight crore to the government officials of Chittoor district. He also said that the remaining Rs 11 crore would be handed over to Andhra Pradesh chief minister soon.

On the other hand, TTD has helped many homeless in the wake of the lockdown. It has distributed 20 lakh food packets a day to help beggars along with migrant workers. TTD officials assured they would deliver lunch packets to the poor and migrants until the lockdown is over.

Singhal urged the devotees not to believe the false propaganda on the Tirumala. He asserted that all worships are being performed to Lord Venkateswara as per the Agama Sastra in the auspices of priests.