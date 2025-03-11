Live
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
- Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024
- HM warns of stern action against offenders in crimes against women
- MEIL Foundation donates two electric buses
Just In
TTD embarks on sustainable bio-gas energy initiative
- A Rs 12.85 cr plant being set up in Tirumala will generate compressed bio-gas which will be supplied to MTVAC through a 2.5 km pipeline
- IOCL funding Rs.7.05 cr of the project cost while TTD bears the remaining amount
Tirupati: TTD has embarked on a sustainable energy initiative by setting up a bio-gas plant in Tirumala to convert organic waste into renewable fuel. The plant, designed to process 40 tonnes of food and wet waste daily, is being constructed at Kakulamanu Dibba near Gogarbham Dam on 2.22 acres, with an additional 0.17 acres earmarked for compost storage.
The project, undertaken jointly by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is estimated to cost Rs 12.85 crore, with TTD contributing Rs 5.8 crore and IOCL funding the remaining Rs.7.05 crore. Bhumi puja for the project was performed in November 2024.
Once operational, the bio-gas plant will generate compressed biogas (CBG) from mixed organic waste and supply it through a 2.5 km pipeline to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC). This initiative aims to provide a cleaner, renewable energy source for preparing meals served to devotees.
Currently, Tirumala requires approximately 3.335 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG daily. A solar steam cooking system, developed under the RESCO model by NREDCAP, is expected to reduce LPG consumption by one-third, around 1.1 MT per day. The bio-gas plant is projected to produce 1.752 MT of CBG daily, utilising about 5 percent of the waste supplied.
Tirumala has also been grappling with accumulated waste, with nearly 2.45 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste processed over the years. While 1.85 lakh MT has been disposed of, the remaining waste continues to pose challenges.
Additionally, the town generates 60-70 MT of dry and wet waste daily, with the Anna Prasadam Complex alone contributing 30 tonne food waste, along with five tonnes each of leafy waste, and vegetable, fruit, and flower waste.
To tackle these waste management concerns, TTD has adopted technology-driven solutions under its ‘Swachh Tirumala’ initiative, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient waste disposal.