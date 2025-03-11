TTD embarks on sustainable bio-gas energy initiative

Tirupati: TTD has embarked on a sustainable energy initiative by setting up a bio-gas plant in Tirumala to convert organic waste into renewable fuel. The plant, designed to process 40 tonnes of food and wet waste daily, is being constructed at Kakulamanu Dibba near Gogarbham Dam on 2.22 acres, with an additional 0.17 acres earmarked for compost storage.

The project, undertaken jointly by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is estimated to cost Rs 12.85 crore, with TTD contributing Rs 5.8 crore and IOCL funding the remaining Rs.7.05 crore. Bhumi puja for the project was performed in November 2024.

Once operational, the bio-gas plant will generate compressed biogas (CBG) from mixed organic waste and supply it through a 2.5 km pipeline to the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC). This initiative aims to provide a cleaner, renewable energy source for preparing meals served to devotees.

Currently, Tirumala requires approximately 3.335 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG daily. A solar steam cooking system, developed under the RESCO model by NREDCAP, is expected to reduce LPG consumption by one-third, around 1.1 MT per day. The bio-gas plant is projected to produce 1.752 MT of CBG daily, utilising about 5 percent of the waste supplied.

Tirumala has also been grappling with accumulated waste, with nearly 2.45 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste processed over the years. While 1.85 lakh MT has been disposed of, the remaining waste continues to pose challenges.

Additionally, the town generates 60-70 MT of dry and wet waste daily, with the Anna Prasadam Complex alone contributing 30 tonne food waste, along with five tonnes each of leafy waste, and vegetable, fruit, and flower waste.

To tackle these waste management concerns, TTD has adopted technology-driven solutions under its ‘Swachh Tirumala’ initiative, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient waste disposal.