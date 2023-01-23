TTD EO Dharma Reddy says will not compromise on security of Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO Dharma Reddy made it clear that there is no compromise on security in Tirumala. He said that TTD has a high security system and anti-drone technology will soon be available in Tirumala.

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that a case has been registered against drones in Tirumala and opined that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, a video of Tirumala temple shot by drone camera has been circulated on social media for the past few days. He said TTD will ensure that Swami's aerial view is not leaked

He said that it should be investigated whether the viral videos are fake or real. EO Dharma Reddy condemned the ongoing campaign of diverting Srivani Trust funds.