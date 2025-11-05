Live
TTD EO inspects SV Goshala
Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Sri Venkateswara Goshala in Tirupati on Tuesday. TTD EO was briefed by Director-in-Charge Phanikumar Naidu on the management of the Goshala, fodder, accommodation, medical treatment, drinking water, cleanliness and other facilities being provided to the cattle.
The Centre for Excellence building is constructed with modern facilities for about 500 cows, and the sheds where cows and calves are kept in the Goshala were also inspected. The EO interacted with the staff of the Goshala and the Agarbatti unit. Several officials participated in the programme.
