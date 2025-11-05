  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD EO inspects SV Goshala

TTD EO inspects SV Goshala
x
Highlights

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Sri Venkateswara Goshala in Tirupati on Tuesday. TTD EO was briefed by Director-in-Charge Phanikumar...

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal inspected Sri Venkateswara Goshala in Tirupati on Tuesday. TTD EO was briefed by Director-in-Charge Phanikumar Naidu on the management of the Goshala, fodder, accommodation, medical treatment, drinking water, cleanliness and other facilities being provided to the cattle.

The Centre for Excellence building is constructed with modern facilities for about 500 cows, and the sheds where cows and calves are kept in the Goshala were also inspected. The EO interacted with the staff of the Goshala and the Agarbatti unit. Several officials participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick