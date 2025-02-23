TTD EO presents silk vastrams to Srisailam temple

Tirupati: On behalf of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy, TTD EO J Syamala Rao presented pattu vastrams to Srisailam temple on the occasion of Sri Bhramaramba sameta Mallikarjuna Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, on Saturday evening.

Speaking on this occasion, the EO said that during Shivaratri Brahmotsavam held in Srisailam, it is customary to present silk clothes on behalf of TTD. Besides Vemulawada, vastrams are being presented to Srikalahasti, Suruttupalli, Yaganti and Mahanandi also.

Meanwhile, the annual fest which commenced on February 19 will be celebrated till March 1.

Earlier, Srisailam Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao and priests welcomed the TTD EO. Later, the temple authorities arranged darshan and presented Teertha Prasadam to the EO.