TTD extends Rs 300 quota darshan tickets validity for 90 days amid Covid-19 restrictions

With the outbreak of Coronavirus second wave, a large number of cases are on the rise in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the governments and the authorities started taking corrective action. In this backdrop, TTD has made some suggestions to the devotees who come for offering prayers at Tirumala and asked devotees with health problems like cough and cold should postpone their tour. However, questions arises that what is the situation of those who have already booked the tickets.

The TTD, which realised the issue gave them an option in this context. It said, devotees who have booked Rs 300 special admission darshan tickets online from the 21st to the 30th of this month will be allowed to visit Tirumala for the next 90 days if they are unable to come due to coronavirus.

On the other hand, as part of the Corona regulation, steps are being taken to reduce the quota of 300 special admission tickets. The quota of time slot tokens has also been cancelled from April 11 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus due to second wave.

The TTD has announced that the quota of Rs 300 darshan tickets for the month of May will be released online on Tuesday. It is learnt that the quota will be reduced from 25 thousand to 15 thousand per day as part of the coronavirus regulations.