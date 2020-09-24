 TTD former Chairman DK Adikesavulu son DK Srinivas met CM YS Jagan

Tirupati: A major political development regarding Chittoor District took place on Thursday morning at Tirumala during CM visit. Strong TDP follower and former TTD Chairman late DK Adikesvulu Naidu son DK Srinivas met the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as curtsey at Sri Padmavathi Guest, Tirumala.

It may be noted that Srinivas mother DK Sathya Prabha was a former TDP MLA of Chittoor till 2019. Later, she contested as TDP candidate against the present Rajampeta MP, YSRCP leader PV MithunReddy. After one year, interestingly Mithun Reddy has introduced Sathya Prabha son DK Srinivas to CM YS Jagan today. In this connection, DK Srinivas spoke with the CM for a few minutes. YSRCP Sources said that shortly he will join the YSRCP party.

It is a noted political development in the district because their family had many followers across the district in all the 14 constituencies. One more thing this political development was majorly said back to opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu in his home district. From the beginning, DK Adikesavulu family has been maintaining good personal relations with AP Minister Peddy Reddy Ramchandra Reddy and his son MP MithunReddy.

For the last 30 years, DK Srinivas family had financially supported the TDP party in many general elections and local body elections which were held earlier. Since last one year after defeating as Rajampet TDP MP candidate DK Sathya Prabha and his son have maintained distance with TDP party and they were not active in politics. In the backdrop, Mithun Reddy took interest in dragging them towards YSRCP. It is learnt that CM YS Jagan has also given a green signal for DK Srinivas entry into the party.

Following this development Chittoor MLA and Loksabha politics will be changed. In Chittoor constituency to Kuppam constituency, DK Srinivas family had a good reputation and political hold in their Balija (Kapu) community. By these political equations, YSRCP leaders moved a step to hit Chandrababu Naidu as hard, following this move they pre-agreed ground for DK Srinivas family entry into the YSRCP. At Thursday's meeting along with DK Srinivas Srikalahasti TDP leader Katikam MuniRaju also met the CM YS Jagan.