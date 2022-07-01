TTD gears up to hold Vahana Sevas in public after 2-yr gap

Tirumala: Heavy pilgrim rush is expected for the annual Brahmotsavams this year at Tirumala as the Vahana Sevas are to be observed daily after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, said TTD Executive Officer A VDharma Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the first meeting on the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams here on Friday, the EO said the TTD would be making elaborate arrangements anticipating a huge rush this year. To cope with the rush during the nine-day Brahmotsavams, he said all the Arjitha Sevas and also the privileged darshan for differently-abled and senior citizens stand cancelled while the VIP darshan recommendation letters also will not be entertained.

The presentation of the Pattu Vastram by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the State government will be on the first day of the Brahmotsavams i.e. on Dwajarohanam day on September 27, he said. Earlier, in the meeting, the department-wise activities to be executed for the smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams, was reviewed in detail with the respective heads of the departments in TTD.

Reddy said as the Garuda Seva, the most important event of Brahmotsavams will take place on Saturday coinciding with the auspicious Tamil Purattasi month during which normally there will be heavy rush of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu for darshan, the meet discussed at length additional arrangements for the peaceful and orderly conduct of Garuda Seva which attracts about three lakh devotees.

He said the important days of Brahmotsavams include Dwajarohanam on September 27, Garuda Seva October 1, Bangaru Ratham on October 2, Maharatham on October 3 and Chakrasnanam on October 4. Joint Executive Officers (JEOs) Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Offcer O Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and senior officials were present.