TTD limits SRIVANI quota to 1,000 daily

Tirupati: In a significant move, TTD has decided to limit the number of SRIVANI break darshan tickets to 1,000 daily, including 750 online and 250 tickets offline. The offline SRIVANI tickets for break-darshan will be issued at Tirupati airport only to those coming by air. The SRIVANI donors have to attach the boarding pass to the break darshan ticket and PNR number with airline reference should also be entered in the ticket to avail break-darshan, TTD said in a release here on Tuesday.

The limiting of SRIVANI break-darshan was in line with TTD's aim to give priority to common pilgrims darshan, the release said adding that following the limiting SRIVANI tickets the counter which was recently inaugurated in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati for issuing of SRIVANI tickets will be closed.

TTD had already released 500 SRIVANI tickets under online quota for January and the remaining i.e. 250 will be issued on Wednesday (January 11). The current booking counter at the airport will be continued for issuing offline quota 250 tickets daily.

TTD made clear that henceforth, the offline tickets will be issued only in the Tirupati airport counter to the SRIVANI donors on production of their boarding pass, limiting the issuing of off-line tickets to the pilgrims coming by air.

The TTD staff at VQC-I (Vaikuntam Queue complex) will verify the break darshan ticket along with the Boarding Pass, to allow the pilgrims into the shrine for darshan of Lord.

It may be noted here that issuing more SRIVANI break-darshan tickets evoked criticism as it added more to the VIP break-darshan tickets issued daily, shrinking the time meant for common pilgrims and also delaying their darshan.