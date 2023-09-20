  • Menu
TTD measures helped to capture six leopards, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the chairman of TTD, visited the area where the leopard was trapped and stated that TTD has taken several measures and has enhanced security for devotees on the walkway, following all instructions given by forest officials after the attack on a girl.

"We have provided sticks to the devotees for their safety, and we will further improve security in the future. We are considering options like putting up a fence or creating pathways for the movement of animals," he said adding that critics should recognise these efforts.

He said it is due to the actions taken by TTD, they were able to capture the sixth leopard and opined that they are continuously studying the movement of wild animals.

Meanwhile, another leopard was captured on the walkway of Tirumala on Wednesday morning and the forest officials have relocated the trapped leopard to the zoo. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) stated that the leopard got trapped early in the morning. He said that after the medical examination, they will decide whether to release it in a remote forest or not.

