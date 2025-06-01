TTD member alleges YSRCP conspiracy to destabilise Andhra government, malign TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) member and BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Sunday urged Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to investigate the alleged conspiracy by the YSR Congress Party to damage and destabilise the state government and the TTD administration.

In a letter to the DGP, he alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are acting in a manner that is tarnishing the image of the TTD, which manages the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara temple.

The TTD member mentioned the series of allegations made by the YSRCP leaders in recent weeks.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that, unable to digest the defeat in the 2024 elections, YSRCP leaders were intentionally damaging the holy institution and thereby attempting to attack the NDA government by publishing false news items in their newspapers.

YSRCP leaders, particularly former MLA and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, recently made an allegation that hundreds of cows in the TTD goshala died due to poor administration of management of the TTD. Some fake videos were circulated on social media in this regard, he said.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy also alleged that YSRCP leaders had a person perform rituals associated with another religion on Tirumala hill and uploaded the video on social media.

The TTD member said the opposition party leaders also made a false allegation that proper queues were not being maintained and that devotees were not being properly looked after.

The BJP leader alleged that after losing the elections, the YSRCP leaders have become politically unemployed and were resorting to these acts.

"The incidents are not accidental or sudden. I suspect they are a pre-planned act of criminal conspiracy, and I also suspect that top YSRCP members are involved in this act of conspiracy," he wrote in the letter.

“In these circumstances, there is a necessity to investigate the matter about the criminal conspiracy of the acts of YSRCP leaders intentionally damaging the reputation of TTD and hurting the sentiments of the public and thereby attempting to destabilise the state government," he said.