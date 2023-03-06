TTD offers silk clothes to presiding deities

In connection with the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Ahobilam in the Nandyal district, the TTD has offered vastrams on behalf of Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala on Sunday. A team of TTD staff led by Parupattedar of Tirumala temple Uma Maheswara Reddy presented silk clothes following the age-old tradition to the Pradhana Archaka of Ahobilam Devastanam KP Venu Gopala. The vastrams are for decoration of the presiding deities on the occasion of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanam which was performed on Sunday evening.



