TTD Online Quota For April

TIRUMALA: TTD is set to release the online quota of darshan, accommodation and srivari seva for the month of April. Details as follows...

1.Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets Electronic DIP Registration will be available from 10am of January 18 till 10 am of January 20.

2.Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets viz.Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be available from 10 AM of January 22 while Virtual Seva tickets on the same day at 3pm.

3.Annual Vasanthotsavam Seva Tirumala Tickets from April 21 to 23 will be available on January 22 at 10 AM.

5.Tirumala Angapradakshinam Tokens will be available from January 23 at 10AM.

6.Darshan and Accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust Donors will be available from January 23 at 11AM.

7.Senior Citizens/Physically Challenged quota will be available from

3pm of January 23.

8. ThebSpecial Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets will be available from January 24 at 10 AM.

9.Tirumala & Tirupati Accommodation Quota will be available from 3pm of January 24.

The Srivari Seva voluntary service General quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11am on January 27, Navaneeta Seva at 12noon and Parakamani Seva at 1pm.

For bookings log onto TTD Official Web site only: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in