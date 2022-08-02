TTD resumes 'Akhanda Harinama Sankeertanam' after two years

Tirumala: The Akhanda Harinama Sankeertanam, the traditional non-stop recitations and bhajans resumed amidst spiritual fervour after a gap of two years here on Monday. TTD executive office (EO) AV Dharma Reddy launched the Sankeertanam by lighting the lamp and performing puja amidst chanting of 'Govinda Govinda' by the devotees at Harinama Sankeertana Pranganam near old Annadanam building.

SVBC telecasted the inaugural bhajan which was performed by Sri Rajarajeswari Mahila Bhajana Mandali led by T Sridevi from Ameenapuram in Krishna district followed by five other Bhajan troupes from Chittoor, Nellore (A), Ranga Reddy, Mahaboob Nagar and Warangal (TS) on the opening day. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana was launched by TTD in 2007 wherein folk artists from AP, TS, TN and other states take part and present Sankeertans in folklore style.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Sankeertana was stopped by the TTD for two years, he said. Everyday dozens of teams consisting of 15 members per team present keertans in a folk style throughout the year. The EO informed there are 7,500 teams with nearly 1.30 lakh registered artistes who will get their turn to perform through a computerised allotment system.

Each team performs for two hours in different shifts on a day and every day 12 teams will present Sankeertans, he added. These artistes are provided with accommodation, travelling allowance and other facilities.

All projects programme officer Vijayasaradhi, chief executive officer SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) the organiser of the non-stop Harinama Sankeertanam and programme assistant Kokila were present.