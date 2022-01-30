TTD sanctions Rs. 8.48 crore for construction of 8 temples through Srivani trust

TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy said Rs 8.48 crore was being sanctioned for the construction of 11 temples through Srivani Trust in different parts of the state. He conducted a review on the Srivani Trust on Saturday at the EO Chamber, the TTD administration building in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, EO said the authorities have been directed to expedite the construction work of selected temples in different parts of the state. It wants to expedite the work of 50 new temples, renovation, and reconstruction of 84 temples undertaken by the trust and setting up of 42 bhajan halls.

The EO urged to create a master database system for temple constructions sanctioned by the Endowments branch, Srivani trust, and CGF. The Department of Endowment has sent 1,100 applications for the construction of temples in SC, ST, and BC colonies for consideration and suggested that steps be taken to start the construction work once the inspection is completed.

He said the focus was on rebuilding ancient temples and building temples where there were no temples, as part of further spreading Sanatana Hinduism in backward areas. The meeting was attended by JEO Veerabrahman, FA CEO Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, Deputy CE Prasad, Deputy EO General Dr. Ramana Prasad, Charitable Projects Programming Officer Lanka Vijaya Sarathy, and others.