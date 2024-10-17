Live
- BJP neta condemns attacks on temples
- CM warns of serious action on ganja, drug peddlers
- State braces to face cyclone
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Rivals within the party submit complaint against Konda Surekha
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre for semiconductor plants in TG
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Uttam orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
Just In
TTD staff told to be vigilant in wake of inclement weather
In view of the heavy downpour expected to continue for the next 36 hours, ie., till Thursday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed all the officials concerned to be more cautious in taking preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.
Tirumala: In view of the heavy downpour expected to continue for the next 36 hours, ie., till Thursday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed all the officials concerned to be more cautious in taking preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.
Along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials, he held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to assess the situation and enquire about the preparedness of each department.
Following the incessant rains, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrim devotees, TTD has already closed devotee entry on Papavinasanam road starting from Gogarbham circle at Tirumala. A decision has been taken to completely close Srivari Mettu footpath route on Thursday (October 17).The functioning of this walkway will be decided after the cyclonic rains subsides.