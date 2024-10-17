TTD staff told to be vigilant in wake of inclement weather

Tirumala: In view of the heavy downpour expected to continue for the next 36 hours, ie., till Thursday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed all the officials concerned to be more cautious in taking preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.



Along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials, he held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to assess the situation and enquire about the preparedness of each department.

Following the incessant rains, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrim devotees, TTD has already closed devotee entry on Papavinasanam road starting from Gogarbham circle at Tirumala. A decision has been taken to completely close Srivari Mettu footpath route on Thursday (October 17).The functioning of this walkway will be decided after the cyclonic rains subsides.