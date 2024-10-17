  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD staff told to be vigilant in wake of inclement weather

TTD staff told to be vigilant in wake of inclement weather
x
Highlights

In view of the heavy downpour expected to continue for the next 36 hours, ie., till Thursday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed all the officials concerned to be more cautious in taking preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.

Tirumala: In view of the heavy downpour expected to continue for the next 36 hours, ie., till Thursday evening, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed all the officials concerned to be more cautious in taking preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.

Along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials, he held a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening to assess the situation and enquire about the preparedness of each department.

Following the incessant rains, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrim devotees, TTD has already closed devotee entry on Papavinasanam road starting from Gogarbham circle at Tirumala. A decision has been taken to completely close Srivari Mettu footpath route on Thursday (October 17).The functioning of this walkway will be decided after the cyclonic rains subsides.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick