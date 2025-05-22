TTD to conduct online e-auction on June 2

Tirupati: TTD will conduct online e-auction for 62 lots of used or partially damaged watches, offered by devotees as donations to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other affiliated temples. The e-auction will take place from June 2 to 3. The watches include brands such as Titan, Citizen, Sonata, Raga, Times One, Times, Timex, and others.

The e-auction will be conducted under EA ID Nos 25106, 25107, 25108, and 25109. Interested bidders, who are registered on Andhra Pradesh Government e-Purchase Portal, are eligible to participate in the auction.

For more details, interested individuals can contact Local General Manager (Auctions) / AEO (Auctions), TTD, Hare Krishna Marg, Tirupati, through websites https://konugolu.ap.gov.in or www.tirumala.org, or by calling 0877 - 2264429.