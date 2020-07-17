TTD to continue darshan despite Covid onslaught says Y V Subba Reddy

Tirupati: The TTD seems to be getting embroiled into another controversy. Though rumours have been making rounds that a large number of the TTD staff (over 100) was affected by COVID-19, there has been no official confirmation on this for quite some time.

Finally, the TTD came out with some details on Thursday when TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy confirmed that not only 140 employees of Devasthanams were affected by coronavirus, but also some APSPF personnel, Archakas and Potu (Tirumala temple kitchen) staff were affected.

This became necessary not because of the speculations making round or the criticism from the Opposition, but the tweet which had appeared on the twitter handle of TTD Agama Advisor Ramana Dikshitulu saying that 15 out of 50 Archakas had tested positive and have been quarantined and still the test results of 25 others were awaited. He said the TTD EO and AEO had refused to stop darhsnas.

If this continues it would be a disaster, he said. Reacting to this, the TTD Chairman said that being Agama advisor, Raman Dikshitulu should have raised the issue with the board and should not have taken to twitter. It is not proper to politicise sensitive issues like darshan. "It is not desirable for Deekshithulu to make such comments publicly," Reddy said.

In the backdrop of this, Reddy clarified that it was a fact that the staff and some Archakas tested positive. Following this, the TTD, he said, held discussions with Archakas and told them that they were ready to suspend darshan once again because there should be no disruption in the daily kainkaryams of Lord Venkateswara.

The Archakas, he said, were of the opinion that there was no need to stop the darshan. They said that 15 out of 40 priests tested positive and all of them were aged persons.

They said that some minor changes like young archakas be provided separate stay, good food and redeployment of Archakas could solve the problem. Based on this, the TTD decided not to stop darshan. They also decided that Archakas will be provided separate stay, good food, etc.

It was also decided that all Archakas who were aged above certain age, would be kept away from duties at Tirumala and instead will be redeployed in temples like Bhu Varaha Swamy, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temples so that their contact with the pilgrims would be minimal or in shrines in Tirupati down the hills.