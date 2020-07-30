TTD to launch SVBC Hindi, Kannada channels

♦ The SVBC board meeting chaired by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy decided to make SVBC ad-free responding to the requests from the devotees regularly viewing the SVBC programmes

♦ Plans to take up the recitation (chanting) of Bhagavad Gita and Garuda puranam at Nada Neerajanam

Tirupati: Expanding its devotional channel SVBC, TTD decided to launch SVBC Hindi and Kannada channels. SVBC is now having Telugu and Tamil channels propagating spiritualism and Bhakti cult more so Venkateswara Thatvam in a big way through thesatellite channel worldwide.



At the SVBC board meeting chaired by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy held in Tirumala on Thursday many decisions including launching Hindi and Kannada SVBC were taken in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to make SVBC ad-free responding to the requestsm from the devotees regularly viewing the SVBC programmes and decided to take up special drive for donations to SVBC obviously to offset the revenue loss expected by making the channel ad-free.

TTD chief later said that SVBC will also take up live telecasts of many more devotional programmes and added the TTD was planning to stage on Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala.

Buoyed with the overwhelming response to Sundarakanda and Virataparva parayanam going on daily in Tirumala, the TTD would soon take up the recitation (chanting) of Bhagavad Gita and also Garuda puranam at Nada Neerajanam, TTD chairman said adding that these programmes would be telecast live by SVBC in an effort to give impetus to the TTD initiatives aimed to boost spiritual moral of people and promote Bhakti cult on a massive scale. In this connection, he wanted SVBC to conceive more programmes that would help in promoting spiritualism and moral values among children and youth. Subba Reddy said that TTD has decided to introduce Sri Venkateswara Swamy 'Online Kalyanotsavam seva' for devotees and rasadam, Akshinthulu etc will be sent to the devotees purchasing the online Kalyanotsavam seva.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, SVBC managing director and Additional EO A V Dhama Reddy, Board (SVBC) members Swapna, Srinivas Reddy and SVBC chief executive officer Venkata Nagaesh were also attended the meet.