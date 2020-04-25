TTD to live telecast Veda Parayanam says chairman YV Subba Reddy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that they will be live telecasting Veda Parayanam programme amidst of the lockdown due the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Subba Reddy told that with the orders from the central and state governments, the devotees had been restricted from the Lord's darshan. To surpass Corona hard times, Dhanvantari Yagam has been conducted at the holy shrine.

He also said that in the last hundred years, the TTD temple was never closed for so many days. For nearly 45 days Srivari darshans were stopped for the devotees.

On this occasion, TTD chairman clarified there would be restrictions on the visitors for upcoming Brahmotsavam, and they are making changes at Vaikuntham queue complex in Tirumala.

Reddy further said that TTD is providing Srivari Anna Prasadam to 1.20 lakh needy on daily based and TTD goshala has arranged green grass and fodder to the cattle wandering on the streets. All Srivari Kainkaryalu is continuing at the temple. He urged the devotees not to believe the rumours, which are circulated on social media over Coronavirus.

TTD has released the list of important events in May at Tirumala:

May 1-3: Sri Padmavathi Parinayotsavam

May 06: Sri Madhurakavi Alwar Sattumora, Sri Narasimha Jayanthi, Tarigonda Vengamamba Jayanthi

May 07: Sri Kurma Jayanti

May 08: Sri Annamacharya Jayanthi

May 17: Sri Hanuman Jayanti

May 19: Sri Mahi Jayanthi

May 26: Sri Nammalwar Utsavam commences