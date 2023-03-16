TTD to observe Annamayya death anniversary from March 18 to 21

Tirupati: Saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya 520th death anniversary celebrations will be observed by the TTD in Tallapaka, the birthplace of Annamacharya, Tirupati and in Tirumala, from March 18 to March 21.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday released the posters on the event at his chambers in Administrative Building, heralding the preparations for the death anniversary of Annamayya, who wrote more than 32,000 Kirtans promoting Bhakti cult in a big way.

On the inaugural day of the celebrations in Tirumala, Saptagiri Sankeertana Gosthi Ghanam, group singing of select songs of Annamayya, will be held as a musical tribute to the poet at Narayanagiri Gardens on the hills.

While at Mahati Auditorium and Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati, special programmes have also been arranged, as part of the celebrations for five days.

In Tallapaka, the birthplace of the saint poet Annamacharya, Sankeertans and Harikatha are being arranged at Dhyana Mandiram

and the 108-feet statue of Annamacharya.

It is pertinent to note that TTD set up Annamacharya Project to propagate the Kirtanas of the poet as part of its promotion of Bhakti cult more so Venkateswara Tatvam and made it a practice to conduct the Jayanthi and Vardhanthi celebrations

of the poet in a befitting manner.

Joint Executive Officer for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Balaji, Dharmic Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal Rao and Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma were present.