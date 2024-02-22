TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for various quotas today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of various quotas for darshan tickets and sevas at the Tirumala temple for the month of May. The quota for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be available online today at 10 am. Additionally, the May quota for virtual services and viewing slots will be released online today at 3 pm.

The TTD will also make the May online quota of Srivani Trust tickets available tomorrow at 11 am, and the Angapradakshinam quota of tokens at 10 am on the 23rd. Free special darshan tokens for elderly, disabled, and those suffering from chronic diseases will be released online on the 23rd at 3 pm to facilitate their visit to Tirumala.

Special entrance darshan tickets for the month of May will be released online on the 24th at 10 am, and accommodation rooms quota at Tirumala and Tirupati will be released on the 24th at 3 pm. The quotas for Srivari Seva, Navanitha Seva, and Parakamani Seva will be available online on the 27th at 11 am, 12 noon, and 2 pm respectively.

In addition to the release of ticket quotas, it has been reported that the crowd of devotees in Tirumala is currently normal. Yesterday, a total of 69,191 people visited the temple, with 22,295 devotees offering talanilas. An amount of Rs. 3.60 crores was also submitted as gifts to the Swami in the hundi. Time slot darshan is taking approximately 4 hours with devotees waiting in 13 compartments. Those without darshan tickets are able to get darshan within 12 hours, while devotees with special entrance darshan tickets are able to get darshan in 3 hours.