TTD to release Arjitha Seva tokens for the month of July on April 25

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given a good news for the devotees of Tirumala and announced that it will release the quota of Arjitha Seva tickets on April 25. An official statement issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Temple Board stated that the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of July will be released on April 25 at 10 am.

It has asked devotees to take note of this and book Arjitha Seva tickets online. The tickets pertaining to Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and other daily and weekly sevas will be made available on the official TTD website.

It is learnt that the number of devotees visiting Tirumala is steadily increasing as the corona effect has come down and the TTD is also releasing Darshan tickets depending on the rush. In the same manner, Tirumala Tirupati Temple Board has announced that the latest Arjitha Seva tickets will be released on April 25 for the month of July.