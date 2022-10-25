TTD to release November quota of Special darshan tokens for Elderly and Disabled on October 26

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam announced that the Special quota tickets for November month for Tirumala Darshan for the elderly and disabled will be released on the 26th of this month. The TTD said that tickets will be available online from 3 pm on 26th and requested the devotees to use this opportunity to book tokens.



Also, TTD has taken another important decision stating that due to administrative reasons, Tirumala Special Entrance Darshan (Rs. 300) tickets for December will be released on the 26th of this month instead of October 27.

On the other hand, Diwali Asthanam was organised in Tirumala Srivari temple on Monday which fervour while the temple was closed today due to the solar eclipse. The temple will be reopened at 8.30 PM after cleansing and the devotees with Sarvadarshan tokens will be allowed for darshans.