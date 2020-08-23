TTD To Release September Quota Of Rs 300 Special Darshan Tickets On August 24
TTD will release the September quota of Rs 300 special darshan online tickets at 11 am of August 24.
However, TTD has cancelled these tickets on September 15 and from September 18-27 in view of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on September 15 and thereafter Srivari annual Brahmotsavams from Sep 18 till Sep 27.
TTD has appealed to devotees to notice the changes while booking their online advance Rs 300 special darshan tickets.
